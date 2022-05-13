 

Salaries frozen for elected Lake County officials

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/13/2022 12:06 PM

Salaries for Lake County Board members and most countywide elected officials will be frozen for the next four budget years ending Nov. 30, 2026. The county board sets compensation for elected officials not less than six months before the officials take office. The salaries of county board members, whose terms are staggered, will be frozen for two or four years at $43,018. The county board chair post, which is a 2-year term, will be frozen at $97,408 with a $7,000 auto allowance. The county clerk's salary will remain at $134,348; the sheriff's at $166,060 with a stipend of $4,500; the regional superintendent of schools' at $134,348; and, treasurer's at $134,348 not including a $6,500 state stipend. The coroner, circuit clerk and state's attorney positions were not included as they are not up for election until November 2024.

