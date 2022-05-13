Police: No previous complaints about pit bull that mauled child, man in North Aurora

North Aurora police say they have no record of complaints about a pit bull dog that severely injured a child Thursday.

They continue to investigate the attack, Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki said Friday morning.

Police do not know the conditions of the child or the dog's owner, who also was seriously injured.

The two were treated first at local hospitals, then transferred to other Chicago-area hospitals.

The dog, called Maximus, was euthanized at a veterinary hospital, Aurora Animal Control director Anna Payton said.

The attack happened around 3:39 p.m. in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane, in a townhouse subdivision on the west side of town.

When officers arrived, the dog was attacking his owner inside the locked residence.

Police and firefighters entered a bedroom window to rescue a 2-year-old boy who lived there. The boy was not injured. Then they broke into the front door and a door from the garage to the home to rescue the man.

The dog appeared, covered in blood, near the garage entry door. Fearing the dog would attack police officers, firefighters and bystanders who had gathered, a police officer shot the dog four times, the news release said.

The dog retreated and was found alive underneath a bed. Aurora Animal Control officers took the dog.

The 6-year-old boy was visiting the home with his mother. Her hands were hurt while she freed the boy from the dog. The dog then attacked the owner, police said Friday.

In an ABC 7 television news report, the landlord of the townhouse said the child and his mother were filling water balloons when something set the dog off. She said after the shooting, officers walked the dog out of the home.

People with information about this incident, or previously unreported complaints, are asked to call police at (630) 897-8705.