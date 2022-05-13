Images: Friday's coverage of the IHSA state boys gymnastics meet

First day of the IHSA state boys gymnastics competition at Hoffman Estates High School.
Palatine's John Pirone and Hersey's Nate Mabry, right, after the last performance of the night at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Palatine's John Pirone on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Hersey's Nate Mabry reacts after his last competition of the night on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Hersey's Nate Mabry on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Hersey's Nate Mabry on the parallel bars at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Hoffman Estates' Alex Serwatkiewicz on the still rings at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Palatine's Trey Wilcox on the still rings at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Lake Park's Ryan Czech on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Wheaton Warrensville South's Jack Onsgstad on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Lake Park's Karl Vachlin on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Hinsdale Central's Matthew Cihlar on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Stevenson's Thor Mace on the still rings at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Prospect's Joe Kall on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
York's Dennis Sosnovyy on the horizontal bar at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Prospect's Calahn Craft on the still rings at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Mundelein's Holden Allsbury on the parallel bars at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Lyons' Randy Yonan on the still rings at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Andrew's Dylan Childs on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Glenbard East's Vaden Srey on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Glenbard West's David Wuertzer after the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Palatine's John Pirone on the horizontal bar at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Downers Grove North's Jake Mateja on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Downers Grove North's Parker Elisha on the still rings at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Lyons' Randy Yonen on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Maine West's Jessie Listopad on the pommel horse at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Glenbrook North's Kian Sullivan aftert his performance on the horizontal bar at the state boys gymnastics all-around competition at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday, May 13, 2022.
