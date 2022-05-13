 

Handgun found after fight at Hoffman Estates High School

  • A Friday morning scuffle among three students at Hoffman Estates High School was resolved quickly, but authorities found a gun in a bag belonging to one of the students.

Updated 5/13/2022 3:17 PM

A fight involving three Hoffman Estates High School students in which a handgun was discovered in a bag belonging to one of them caused a soft lockdown at the school Friday morning before the situation was declared fully resolved.

Hoffman Estates police said one of the juveniles has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful possession of ammunitions. All three have been charged with disorderly conduct.

 

Police said the situation unfolded at about 7:40 a.m. when the school resource officer responded to the fight in a hallway and took all three students into custody.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that a backpack belonging to one of the juveniles involved contained a 9 mm handgun.

A letter from Principal Mike Alther noted Hoffman Estates police determined there was no lingering safety concern and the students involved had been taken into custody.

"Student and staff safety is our top priority," Alther wrote to parents. "Out of continued caution, additional police will be on campus throughout the day. All classes and activities have continued as scheduled."

The scuffle at the school stemmed from a social media conflict outside of school, according to Alther.

