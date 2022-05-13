GOP candidates in 14th Congressional race to meet in online forum next week

Upper from left, Scott Gryder, Mike Koolidge, Jack Lombardi and lower from left, James Marter and Jaime Milton are the Republicans running for the 14th Congressional seat.

Republican candidates seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville in Illinois' 14th Congressional District will meet in an online public forum next week.

Three League of Women Voters groups serving the 14th District will host the event at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The GOP candidates are Scott Gryder of Oswego, Michael Koolidge of Rochelle, Jack Lombardi of Manhattan, James Marter of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove.

Questions will come from league members and the public and will be vetted before being asked by a moderator. The forum is free to attend and open to anyone. To register, visit bit.ly/3PlqFVO.

League of Women Voters groups also have held forums for Republican candidates in the 6th and 11th districts this month.

Lombardi, Marter and Milton participated in a group online interview this week with the Daily Herald and Shaw Media. Gryder was interviewed separately, while Koolidge backed out of the group interview shortly before it occurred.

The candidates were asked about abortion, the 2020 election, inflation, climate change and other topics.

A video of the group interview can be found at bit.ly/3wkFhgZ.

Redrawn for the 2022 election, the 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

The primary is June 28 and early voting starts Thursday, May 19. The general election is Nov. 8.