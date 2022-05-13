Firearm found after fight at Hoffman Estates High School

A fight among three students in which a firearm was discovered in a bag belonging to one of them caused a short period of restricted movement at Hoffman Estates High School Friday morning before the situation was declared fully resolved.

A letter from Principal Mike Alther noted Hoffman Estates police determined there is no lingering safety concern and the students involved have been taken into custody.

"Student and staff safety is our top priority," Alther wrote to parents. "Out of continued caution, additional police will be on campus throughout the day. All classes and activities have continued as scheduled."

The scuffle in a hallway of the school stemmed from a social media conflict outside of school, according to Alther.

As administrators and police were investigating the incident after the students were taken into custody, a firearm was found in an unattended bag belonging to one of the students involved.

Hoffman Estates police said they did not have any more information to release immediately regarding their own investigation.