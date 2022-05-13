 

Feder: Dual debates keep GOP candidates for governor apart

  • 2022 Republican candidates for Illinois Governor. Upper from left, Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine. Lower left, Paul Schimpf, Jesse Sullivan

    2022 Republican candidates for Illinois Governor. Upper from left, Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine. Lower left, Paul Schimpf, Jesse Sullivan

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 5/13/2022 6:27 AM

In a conflict that should have been avoided, two Chicago TV stations have scheduled live in-studio debates among Republican candidates for Illinois governor on the same night -- and neither station is backing down.

So on May 24, Richard Irvin, Paul Schimpf and Max Solomon will appear on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, and Darren Bailey, Gary Rabine and Jesse Sullivan will appear on Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9.

 

The NBC 5 forum, moderated by Mary Ann Ahern, will start at 6 p.m. and also air on Telemundo WSNS-Channel 44 and TV stations in Peoria, Rockford, Decatur, Quincy, St. Louis and Paducah/Cape Girardeau/Harrisburg.

Co-sponsors are the Chicago Urban League, the Latino Policy Forum and the Union League Club of Chicago.

The WGN debate, anchored by Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, will start at 7 p.m. and also air on Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM and TV stations in Champaign, Peoria/Bloomington, Rockford, Springfield/Decatur, Rock Island/Moline, Carterville, St. Louis and Terra Haute.

There's still a chance for the candidates to appear together when ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 hosts another live debate June 2, co-sponsored by Univision WGBO-Channel 66 and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.

The primary election is June 28.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 