COVID-19 hospitalizations up 12.5% this week, 45 more deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 69.1% of Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated. Associated Press File Photo/December 2020

State health officials are reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations are above 900 again for the first time since March 1.

Illinois Department of Public Health records released today show 909 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals throughout the state.

That translates to a 12.5% increase from a week ago.

Of those currently hospitalized, 87 are in ICU beds. That's 21 more than a week ago as well, records show.

IDPH officials are also reporting 40,026 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the past week, though public health officials acknowledge with the prevalence of at-home testing kits, the new case figures are likely to be significantly underreported.

Today alone, IDPH officials reported 8,411 new cases, the most in a single day since Feb. 4.

"It's likely we're only seeing about a third of the new cases in the data because all the at-home antigen tests aren't being reported, which I don't think is a major problem and why you don't rely on just one metric," said Dr. Emily Landon, head of the University of Chicago's infectious disease prevention and control program.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,209,341 COVID-19 infections.

IDPH officials also reported 45 more deaths from the respiratory disease over the past week, which brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 33,705.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 69.1% of the state's roughly 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 51.8% have received at least one booster dose.

All suburban counties are among the 23 counties in the state that are now listed as medium-risk community levels, meaning residents recorded more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week, according to CDC records.

No Illinois counties are high-risk levels, however Kenosha County, Wisconsin, just north of Lake County is listed in that category with 236 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week and more than 10 new hospital admissions for every 100,000 during that time span.

"While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots," IDPH acting director Amaal Tokars said. "In addition, in areas that are rated at a medium community level, people who are elderly or immunocompromised are strongly advised to mask up in indoor places."