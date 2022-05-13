Buffalo Grove woman, 19, takes plea deal for kicking police officer

A Buffalo Grove woman charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer will avoid time behind bars after accepting a deal with prosecutors Thursday.

Nancy Noah, 19, kicked a Buffalo Grove police officer in the knee while she was being handcuffed outside her home March 12, hours after authorities said she fled from a village police officer trying to pull her over for speeding, according to a police report.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Noah will spend one year on court supervision, complete 50 hours of public service, do a four-hour driving course and possibly take an anger management course, said Lake County state's attorney's office spokesman Steve Spagnolo.

The police officer attempted to pull Noah over on March 12 when he spotted her driving 86 mph in a 45 mph zone on Arlington Heights Road near Checker Road.

Even though she was slowing down at all the stop signs and at one point driving at just around 19 mph, Noah kept driving. The officer said Noah sped up and fled when they were near Old Checker and McHenry roads.

The officer returned to police headquarters, confirmed the driver he saw was Nancy Noah and drove with another officer to her home on the 1000 block of Auburn Lane around 7:20 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the officers spotted Noah walking to her black Acura, which was parked near the home, and went to place her under arrest, officials said.

Noah tried to turn away from the officers and started to yell and break away from them. During the struggle, Noah kicked one of the officers in the knee. The officers eventually were able to handcuff Noah and put her in a squad car.

The officer was not injured.

Noah was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and reckless conduct. She was released from custody on March 13 on a $75,000 personal recognizance bond.

The deal between Noah's attorney, James K. Jenks III, and prosecutors came together within two months and was approved by a judge at a hearing Thursday.