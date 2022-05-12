Some Route 53 lanes reopen as police continue to investigate crash

Some lanes of Route 53 near Palatine and Arlington Heights have reopened as police continue to investigate what caused a dump truck to turn over Thursday morning near Rand Road.

All southbound lanes between Palatine Road and Northwest Highway were closed with traffic backed up all the way to Lake-Cook Road, earlier today after the crash.

Two southbound lanes and northbound lanes have since reopened, Illinois State Police reported at about 12:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, said state police, adding that some lane closure is likely to last for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information about the crash was immediately available.

• This is breaking news story. Check back at dailyherald.com for updates.