 

One hospitalized after dump truck rolls over on Route 53 near Palatine

Updated 5/13/2022 6:39 AM

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening Thursday after a dump truck struck a power line on northbound Route 53 near Rand Road and rolled over, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the truck hit the power line at about 11:09 a.m. The power line then fell onto a semitrailer traveling south on Route 53 and wrapped around the vehicle.

 

Due to the downed power line across the roadway, lanes in both directions were completely shut down to de-energize the line, according to state police.

All lanes and ramps were reopened at approximately, 1:30 p.m.

According to a ComEd outage map, some customers lost electricity because of the crash, but power was restored to all by late Thursday afternoon.

