One hospitalized after dump truck hits power line, rolls over on Route 53 near Palatine
Updated 5/12/2022 5:47 PM
One person was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday after a dump truck struck a power line on northbound Route 53 near Rand Road and rolled over, Illinois State Police said.
Police said the truck hit the power line at about 11:09 a.m. The power line then fell onto a semitrailer traveling south on Route 53 and wrapped around the vehicle.
Due to the downed power line across the roadway, lanes in both directions were completely shut down to de-energize the line, according to state police.
All lanes and ramps were reopened at approximately, 1:30 p.m.
According to a ComEd outage map, some customers lost electricity because of the crash, but power was restored to all by late Thursday afternoon.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.