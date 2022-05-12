 

North Aurora cops shoot dog after it attacks child

 
By Isabella Grosso
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/12/2022 7:59 PM

A dog attacked and seriously injured a child Thursday in North Aurora before police arrived and shot it.

The child was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. His condition remains unknown.

 

The attack occurred in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane.

No other information was provided by the North Aurora Police Deaprtment.

