Chicago man charged in 2021 Naperville burglary
Updated 5/12/2022 8:59 PM
A 60-year-old Chicago man has been charged with burglarizing a Naperville home in October 2021.
Moris Y. Polis faces a felony burglary charge after Naperville police say he broke into a residence in the 3600 block of Grassmere Road and stole on Oct. 9, 2021. He is being help at Will County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
