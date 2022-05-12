Aurora man convicted of shooting at police car

A 48-year-old Aurora man has been convicted of felony armed violence after shooting at a police car in March 2020, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Andres Ramirez, of the 700 block of Second Avenue, was also found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He was convicted by a jury Thursday.

At trial, Assistant State's Attorneys Lori Anderson and Joe Gay presented evidence that Ramirez fired eight shots from a handgun at a police car driving down the street at about 7:30 p.m. March 19, 2020, according to the state's attorney's office news release. No one was injured, but a bullet struck a house across the street and another hit a parked car.

Ramirez was on parole at the time for a 2003 attempted murder. He was sentenced to 16½ years in prison and placed on three years of mandatory supervised release in 2017.

Ramirez faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. His next court date in June 24.