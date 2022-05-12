Amazon calls off deal to bring distribution center to Hoffman Estates,

A deal for Amazon to establish a distribution center in Hoffman Estates this year has fallen through and the entire 250,000-square-foot spec industrial building the retail giant planned to use is back on the market, its broker said Thursday.

The deal was announced in March, when village trustees approved a plan for Amazon to occupy the building at 3125 N. Barrington Road.

The building was constructed for up to four tenants, but Amazon planned to use the whole facility.

Representatives of the broker, Rosemont-based Lee & Associates, said it is again being marketed for lease.

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod took the news philosophically, saying he'd heard about Amazon withdrawing from other deals around the same time.

"We'll get other folks in there," he said. "We'll be fine. There's a great demand for these buildings."

On Monday, the village board approved plans for another spec industrial building of 202,000 square feet at 2685 Eagle Way, just southwest of Bell Works Chicagoland and immediately north of Bystronic Inc.'s new headquarters facing the I-90 tollway.

The newly approved building also has been designed for up to four tenants, though none have yet been named.