Prospect Heights mayor accepting resumes for open council seat
Updated 5/11/2022 11:01 AM
Prospect Heights Mayor Matthew Dolick is accepting resumes from residents interested in filling the city council seat vacancy created when 2nd Ward Alderman Kathleen Quinn announced her resignation last week.
Quinn, a first-term council member, resigned as a condition of her new job as executive director of the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Second Ward residents interested in filling the post until the April 2023 election should send a resume to Dolick at mdolick@prospect-heights.org and City Administrator Joe Wade at jwade@prospect-heights.org. Dolick will interview candidates and appoint a successor to Quinn.
