Grand jury indicts man accused of striking Lincolnshire cop with car

A Lake County grand jury has indicted an Iowa man accused of striking a police officer with his car last month in Lincolnshire.

The grand jury indicted Dixon, Iowa, resident Michael J. Ockerman Jr. on Wednesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, according to a news release from the village of Lincolnshire.

Authorities allege that on April 14, Ockerman was driving in circles across all lanes of Milwaukee Avenue. An officer tried to block northbound traffic on Milwaukee Avenue, but she was struck after stepping out of her squad car.

After hitting her, Ockerman drove away, authorities said. Police initially sped after him but stopped the chase when it posed too much of a danger to the public, Covelli said.

Ockerman is being held in the Lake County jail. He's scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. May 24, the news release said.