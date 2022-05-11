Feder: Former CBS 2 reporter Mike Puccinelli joins Chicago Department of Buildings

Mike Puccinelli, former reporter and substitute news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, has been named director of public affairs for the City of Chicago Department of Buildings.

Puccinelli, who grew up in Oak Park and attended Oak Park River Forest High School, spent 17 years at CBS 2. He was among more than a dozen cut from the station as part of sweeping companywide layoffs in May 2020.

Before joining CBS 2 in 2004 Puccinelli worked as an anchor and reporter for NBC affiliate WMC in Memphis and CBS affiliate WEVV in Evansville, Indiana. Earlier he was a production assistant for CNN.

A graduate of Lawrence University and Columbia College, he began his career as a Chicago-based intern for PBS's "The McNeil/Lehrer News Hour," where he worked closely with the late Elizabeth Brackett.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.