Fallen police officers honored during memorial service in Elgin

More than 80 people paid tribute to fallen police officers during a Wednesday memorial service hosted by the Elgin Police Department.

Police Chief Ana Lalley stood at the podium surrounded by fellow officers and a dozen photographs of fallen officers from around the state.

Gary Steven Hibbs was just one of the police officers Lalley mentioned during the memorial tribute. Hibbs, who worked for the Chicago Heights Police Department, was killed on March 12, 2021. Twelve officers from Illinois were killed in the line of duty last year.

"We host this every year to pay tribute and honor the lives of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and additionally those serving and retired," Lalley said.

Elgin police officer Edwin Alva, who has been on the force for six years, sounded taps at the end of the memorial from the top of a parking garage, setting the mood as fellow officers bowed their heads.