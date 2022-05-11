 

Fallen police officers honored during memorial service in Elgin

  The Elgin Police Department honor guard marches in front of the police station Wednesday as part of an annual memorial service for police officers from around Illinois who died in the line of duty.

      The Elgin Police Department honor guard marches in front of the police station Wednesday as part of an annual memorial service for police officers from around Illinois who died in the line of duty. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Elgin police officer Edwin Alva sounds taps on top of the parking garage as the Elgin Police Department honor guard marches in front of the police station as part of Wednesday's memorial service.

      Elgin police officer Edwin Alva sounds taps on top of the parking garage as the Elgin Police Department honor guard marches in front of the police station as part of Wednesday's memorial service. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Elgin police Sgt. Jim Raap bows his head as the names of fallen officers are read by Police Chief Ana Lalley during a Wednesday memorial service.

      Elgin police Sgt. Jim Raap bows his head as the names of fallen officers are read by Police Chief Ana Lalley during a Wednesday memorial service. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  The Elgin Police Department honors fallen police officers from around Illinois, including Illinois State Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken.

      The Elgin Police Department honors fallen police officers from around Illinois, including Illinois State Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
More than 80 people paid tribute to fallen police officers during a Wednesday memorial service hosted by the Elgin Police Department.

Police Chief Ana Lalley stood at the podium surrounded by fellow officers and a dozen photographs of fallen officers from around the state.

 

Gary Steven Hibbs was just one of the police officers Lalley mentioned during the memorial tribute. Hibbs, who worked for the Chicago Heights Police Department, was killed on March 12, 2021. Twelve officers from Illinois were killed in the line of duty last year.

"We host this every year to pay tribute and honor the lives of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and additionally those serving and retired," Lalley said.

Elgin police officer Edwin Alva, who has been on the force for six years, sounded taps at the end of the memorial from the top of a parking garage, setting the mood as fellow officers bowed their heads.

