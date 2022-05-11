Car Fun on 21 will return next week

The first Car Fun on 21 of the season will be Wednesday, May 18, in downtown Libertyville. The classic car show features vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles, 25 years or older, along Church Street and Cook Avenue. Parking volunteers will be available beginning at 5 p.m. for anyone with a vehicle to display. The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is not required. Visit the events tab at mainstreetlibertyville.org.