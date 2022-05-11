Aurora church hosts talk about crisis-intervention training
Updated 5/11/2022 3:33 PM
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, social workers and mental health professionals will present "First Responders: Crisis-Intervention Training" at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora.
The program is free and open to the public. It is part of a series on mental health at St. Mark Lutheran Church that continues Friday with a 10 a.m. "Stress Reliever Workshop: Yoga and Meditation;" and an 11:30 a.m. Sunday presentation, called "You Are Not Alone," about services offered by Sara National Alliance on Mental Illness, Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties Chapter.
