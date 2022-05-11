Ace Hardware moving to old McDonald's site in Oak Brook

Ace Hardware said Tuesday it will move its corporate headquarters to the former McDonald's campus in Oak Brook, saying the 80-acre site will give the company amenities and room to help it grow.

Privately owned Ace is keeping its 1,100 headquarters employees in Oak Brook. The company has operated from 2200 Kensington Court and it will move to 2915 Jorie Blvd., just the other side of Butler National Golf Club.

The company said it will occupy the new space in summer 2023, with renovations to begin late this year. It said the move will allow the workers to be in a single building for the first time.

