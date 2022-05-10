Three-vehicle crash in Lake Zurich leaves three injured

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Lake Zurich Monday evening, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

At approximately 4:16 p.m., Lake Zurich Fire Department units responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 22 near a gas station, authorities said.

The call came from a passing Lake Zurich fire unit that was on its way back to the station, authorities said.

Four people were involved in the crash. Authorities said three victims were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The vehicles each sustained moderate damage, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.