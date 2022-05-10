Native Plant Sale this weekend at Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook

The DuPage County Forest Preserve will offer more than 100 types of flowers, grasses and shrubs at its Native Plant Sale.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook.

Native plant experts also will be on hand to share gardening advice.

All sale plants originate from seed collected within 100 miles of DuPage County and are not treated with insecticides containing neonicotinoids, which are harmful to bees and other pollinators. Shoppers can purchase plants and merchandise using cash, check, or credit card. Shoppers should also bring boxes or containers to transport plants home, and plastic to line their trunks.

Visit dupageforest.org/native-plant-sale for a list of native flowers, grasses, trees and shrubs that may be available for purchase.