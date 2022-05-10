 

Murder charge dropped for man in 2020 Carpentersville case

  • Joel Leitner

      Joel Leitner

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/10/2022 4:54 PM

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to a gun charge Tuesday in connection with the murder of a Carpentersville man nearly two years ago.

In exchange, Kane County prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery against Joel Leitner, 24.

 

Leitner was one of three men charged with the murder of 27-year-old Jordan Durr in what authorities alleged was a drug deal gone bad on June 8, 2020, in a parking lot of the Fox View Apartments on the 0-100 block of Oxford Road.

Leitner pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a loaded 9 mm handgun uncased and immediately accessible. He did not have an Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification card or a concealed-carry license, Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Merkel told Judge John Barsanti.

Devon Coleman, 19, of East Dundee and Phillip Walker, 19, of Carpentersville were also charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. A jury acquitted Walker. Barsanti convicted Coleman of murder and sentenced Coleman to 20 years in prison.

In an application for a search warrant, police said they found a .40-caliber pistol and an open wallet near Durr's body, and 27 small bags of heroin and other drugs on it. They also said they saw the three men standing near Leitner's car at the scene.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Before he surrendered, Leitner put a 9 mm handgun on the ground, police said.

Durr died of a single shot to his heart and a lung. A 9 mm bullet was recovered from Durr's body.

Leitner's cellphone was open to a map application showing he had driven from the 600 block of River Haven Drive in East Dundee to Oxford Road. Coleman lived on the 600 block of River Haven.

Police said a surveillance video from nearby Dundee-Crown High School showed the men running away from Leitner's car, returning to it, then walking over to Durr's body and "manipulating" it several times, according to the search warrant application.

At a bail-reduction hearing in 2020, one of Leitner's attorneys argued Durr reached into Leitner's car while he was in it and snatched the keys. If Leitner fired a gun, it might have been to defend himself, the attorney argued.

Leitner accepted a sentence of five years in prison. He will have to serve at least half that before being eligible for parole and received credit for 701 days he has been in jail since his arrest.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
East Dundee man gets 20 years for his role in Carpentersville murder
Related Article
East Dundee man gets 20 years for his role in Carpentersville murder
 
East Dundee teen convicted in fatal shooting of Carpentersville man
Related Article
East Dundee teen convicted in fatal shooting of Carpentersville man
 
Warrant: Carpentersville man fatally shot had 27 small bags of heroin in drug deal gone bad
Related Article
Warrant: Carpentersville man fatally shot had 27 small bags of heroin in drug deal gone bad
 
Three charged in fatal shooting of Carpentersville man
Related Article
Three charged in fatal shooting of Carpentersville man
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 