Montgomery man charged with trying to kill his wife, himself

A 71-year-old Montgomery man is charged with trying to kill his wife and himself.

Gerald Schabb is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a victim 60 years or older, and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, according to Montgomery police and Kane County court records. He is also charged with misdemeanor induce attempted suicide by providing assistance.

In a news release, police said they believe Schabb tried to kill his wife, then himself.

Police said they were called to a First Avenue home on May 1 to assist with a medical call. Police found a 65-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

They then contacted Schabb, who is her husband. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor self-inflicted injuries.

Police did not specify who made the call or how the injuries occurred.

Charges were filed May 6, and Schabb was arrested Tuesday after being released from the hospital. He is being held in the Kane County jail without bail.

He is due to appear in Kane County court Wednesday morning.