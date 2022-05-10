Hanover Park man dies after being struck by vehicle Monday night

Hanover Park police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night in which a 55-year-old village resident died after being struck by a vehicle while reportedly running across Lake Street.

Samuel Garcia was pronounced dead after the crash near the intersection of Lake and Church streets, where police officers and paramedics responded at about 10:25 p.m., Police Chief Andrew Johnson said.

The ongoing investigation involves both a crash reconstruction team and the result of blood tests on Garcia and the driver of the vehicle. No charges or citations have been filed against the driver, Johnson said.

According to independent witnesses and other evidence, Garcia was headed south crossing Lake Street when he was struck by the eastbound vehicle.

Witnesses said the vehicle was proceeding on a green light when Garcia was struck, Johnson said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet ruled on a cause or manner of Garcia's death.