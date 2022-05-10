 

Fire in Huntley leaves home uninhabitable, causes no injuries

  • A fire Monday in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane in Huntley caused damage to a two-story home.

      A fire Monday in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane in Huntley caused damage to a two-story home. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local news network

 
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 5/10/2022 7:29 AM

A fire Monday evening in Huntley left a two-story house uninhabitable but caused no injuries, officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded about 6:15 p.m. Monday to a house in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane where smoke and fire were coming from both the front and rear, according to a news release. The fire caused about $500,000 worth of damages.

 

The homeowner and their dog were able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived, the Huntley Fire Protection District said in the release.

It took about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, and another 45 minutes to make sure it was completely extinguished, according to the release. It was not known if the house had working smoke detectors.

Windy conditions are suspected to have caused the fire to spread quickly. Because of the risk for neighboring homes, the incident was upgraded and other fire departments respond with resources.

Those who helped either at the scene or covered Huntley's stations while it responded to the fire included departments from Algonquin, Elgin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Pingree Grove, Carpentersville, South Elgin, Barrington Countryside, Hampshire, Woodstock and Marengo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Huntley Fire Protection District said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 