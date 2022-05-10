Fire at vacant Elgin business causes $100,000 in damage

No injuries were reported at Monday evening fire at a vacant commercial building in Elgin.

Firefighters were called to the two-story structure on the 600 block of South State Street just after 7 p.m., Elgin Fire Department officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted fire inside the building through broken windows on the first floor.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of arrival. Most of the damage was contained to the first floor of the building and was estimated at between $80,000 and $100,000, fire officials said.

The building was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.