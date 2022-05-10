Des Plaines American Legion post hosts suicide prevention training May 23

The Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center will host a suicide prevention training event for veterans and members of the community at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at American Legion Post 36, 1291 Oakwood Ave. in Des Plaines.

This training will be a hybrid event -- both in-person and virtual -- so participants can attend in whatever fashion is most convenient to them.

For more information, visit americanlegion36.org.