Cook County releases interactive map of 2022 road projects

The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways has released its 2022 highway construction project map. The interactive map includes all construction projects underway or scheduled to begin this year.

"This interactive map serves to make Cook County's construction project information more readily available and accessible for residents," said department Superintendent Jennifer "Sis" Killen.

There are more than 30 projects on the mobile-friendly map. Information listed for each construction project includes an expected start date, overview, benefits, scope and additional updates.

Residents can enter an address to view information regarding nearby construction projects, click the orange highlighted sections on the map or use the arrows in the upper left to toggle through the projects.

To view the 2022 highway construction project map, visit: www.cookcountyil.gov/service/highway-construction-projects.