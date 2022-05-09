Two reported missing in Aurora

The Aurora police have issued an endangered missing person advisory for two missing residents.

Branden Witt, 34, and Lauren Shultz, 32, were reported missing from the 500 block of West Galena Boulevard, authorities said.

Authorities said Witt and Shultz were likely on foot and looking for a place to eat.

Witt was last seen wearing a white shirt, while Shultz was wearing a purple shirt.

Authorities ask anyone who may have seen the pair to call 911.