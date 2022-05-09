Train, vehicle collide in downtown Arlington Heights

A Metra train on the right creeps slowly past another train Monday after it collided with a vehicle Monday morning in downtown Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A Metra train sits on the track in downtown Arlington Heights after it collided with a vehicle Monday morning in downtown Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Arlington Heights police and first responders are on the scene of a collision between a Metra train and vehicle in the village's downtown.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. and is causing both traffic and Metra delays in the area, officials said.

There was no immediate report regarding injuries.

Arlington Heights Road at Northwest Highway was closed to all southbound traffic but has since reopened, police said. Northbound traffic is open but backed up at the intersection.

Metra traffic was closed in both directions and commuters should expect extensive delays, officials reported.

Check back to dailyherald.com for more details as they become available.