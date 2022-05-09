Need a tool? Mundelein Tool Library holding garage sale Wednesday

The Mundelein Tool Library, 428 N. Chicago Ave., is holding a garage/tool sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.

A variety of power tools, hand tools, heavy equipment, ladders, mowers and more will be available. The items are duplicates of what the library already has available.

The library has more than 1,000 tools and 220 members, and is open to Mundelein, Libertyville, Vernon Hills and Green Oaks residents. Visit mundeleintoollibrary.org for more information.

The tool sale coincides with the first Park on Park Cruise Night of the season nearby at 469 N. Seymour Ave. That event features pre-1977 muscle, hot rod and custom cars.