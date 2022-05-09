Irvin attacks Pritzker for handling of fatal COVID-19 outbreak at veterans home

GOP gubernatorial candidate and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin was pugnacious about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's handling of a fatal COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home but evaded opining about another politician -- Donald Trump -- at a media event Monday.

As a veteran "I am sickened by the fact that J.B. Pritzker and his administration stood idly by instead of springing into action to save the lives of those who served our country," Irvin said.

But asked about whether he voted for the former president or would support Trump: "That's exactly what J.B. Pritzker wants all of you to be talking about," Irvin said. "He wants you to be talking about anything other than his failures and his record. We're here today to talk about 36 veterans."

Irvin also declined to comment about the U.S. Supreme Court's expected overturn of Roe v. Wade, saying it was preliminary. Irvin did say he was pro-life but agreed with abortions to save the life of the mother and in cases of rape or incest.

Irvin is running in the June 28 primary along with state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, McHenry County businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, Max Solomon of Hazel Crest and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan from rural Petersburg.

The winner takes on Democrat Pritzker in the Nov. 8 general election.

State Auditor General Frank Mautino released a report Thursday on a COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home in late 2020 that resulted in the deaths of 36 residents. The Illinois Department of Public Health "did not identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak," Mautino found.

At the state Capitol last week, Pritzker said "we were working against Republican elected officials who told people to defy mitigation efforts" at LaSalle.

"Republicans told them that they did not need to wear masks. They told people that they didn't need to get vaccinated. They told people that COVID wasn't serious. Those lies put people's lives at risk, especially the most vulnerable."

Daily Herald Wire Services contributed to this report.