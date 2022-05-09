Feder: WBEZ wins Watchdog Award for Chicago lifeguard abuse investigation

Esteemed reporter Dan Mihalopoulos and editors Alex Keefe and Angela Rozas O'Toole of Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM won the coveted 2021 Watchdog Award Friday from the Chicago Headline Club.

The three were cited for "Buried Secrets," WBEZ's blockbuster investigative series exposing widespread sexual abuse of Chicago lifeguards.

"The investigation overcame court challenges and was the product of securing confidential documents to produce concrete results, including the resignations of the Chicago Park District chief executive, board president and other high-ranking officials," according to the judges. "It represents the best kind of journalism that holds public leaders accountable."

The honor, sponsored by the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, was presented at the 45th annual Peter Lisagor Awards dinner at the Union League Club of Chicago.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.