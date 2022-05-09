 

Feder: WBEZ wins Watchdog Award for Chicago lifeguard abuse investigation

  • Dan Mihalopoulos

    Dan Mihalopoulos

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 5/9/2022 7:12 AM

Esteemed reporter Dan Mihalopoulos and editors Alex Keefe and Angela Rozas O'Toole of Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM won the coveted 2021 Watchdog Award Friday from the Chicago Headline Club.

The three were cited for "Buried Secrets," WBEZ's blockbuster investigative series exposing widespread sexual abuse of Chicago lifeguards.

 

"The investigation overcame court challenges and was the product of securing confidential documents to produce concrete results, including the resignations of the Chicago Park District chief executive, board president and other high-ranking officials," according to the judges. "It represents the best kind of journalism that holds public leaders accountable."

The honor, sponsored by the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, was presented at the 45th annual Peter Lisagor Awards dinner at the Union League Club of Chicago.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 