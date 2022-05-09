Alcohol and cigarettes stolen after break-in at Arlington Heights liquor store

Arlington Heights police are investigating a break-in at a liquor store where a large amount of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

The burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. Friday at Golf Liquor, 606 E. Golf Road, when a lone offender in black clothing and a face mask shattered the front glass door and was able to gain entry, police reported Monday.

The suspect took a large amount of expensive liquor and numerous packs of cigarettes, fleeing the scene prior to officers' arrival minutes later after they were alerted by an activated alarm. When police got there, they also saw that the front counter register was open and cash was strewed about the floor, according to Cmdr. Petar Milutinovic.

The business was closed at the time, and nobody was injured.

Detectives are investigating available leads, but do not have a suspect in custody.