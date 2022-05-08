Moms, daughters start special day with Barrington 5K

Roses for the moms wait for finishers Sunday at the Barrington Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk in downtown Barrington. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

"This is her first 5K and we are doing it together." Lori Gonzalez of Palatine said Sunday as she pinned a runners number to her daughter, 9-year-old Madi, before the Barrington Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk in downtown Barrington. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Runners start the Barrington Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk in downtown Barrington on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Allison Kraz, left, and her mother, Deborah, get ready to run the Barrington Mother's Day 5K Run/Walk in downtown Barrington on Sunday "It's something fun to get out and do together. After this we are doing to do some shopping and get some lunch," Allison said. The run was a fundraiser for WINGS, which provides services for victims of domestic violence. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

For plenty of moms, there's no better start to Mother's Day than sleeping in late followed by breakfast in bed.

Then there's Lori Gonzalez of Palatine, whose perfect start was hitting the pavement in downtown Barrington with her 9-year-old daughter, Madi, for the Barrington Mother's Day 5K.

"This is her first 5K, and we are doing it together," Gonzalez said Sunday as she and Madi got ready for the run.

For Allison Kraz and her mom, Deborah, the 5K run was a start to a day of fun activities.

"It's something fun to get out and do together. After this we are doing to do some shopping and get some lunch," she said.

Besides providing a health, active start to Mother's Day, the run serves as a fundraiser for WINGS, the Palatine-based organization that provides housing, education and advocacy to victims of domestic violence.