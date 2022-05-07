Moms treated to afternoon tea at Arlington Heights Historical Museum
On the eve of Mother's Day, the living room of the historic Banta House served as the setting for the Mommy and Me Tea event hosted by the Arlington Heights Historical Museum Saturday.
Tea, punch, and light sandwiches were served at the 1 1/2-hourlong event, which included coloring, a scavenger hunt and a tour of the house featuring the 1,000-piece Martha Mills doll collection on the second floor.
Jonathan Sebastian, experience facilitator at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum said Saturday's tea was one of a handful of similar events hosted by the museum throughout the year.
"We particularly like the environment, the ambience of this house, and with the open floor plan it lends itself to be able to do an event like this," Sebastian said. "It's a little bit of a different setting for families."
The Banta House, a two-story arts and crafts home, was built in 1908.
It was the first architect-designed home in Arlington Heights, Sebastian said.