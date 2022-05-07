Moms treated to afternoon tea at Arlington Heights Historical Museum

Guests have tea in the living room of the Banta House during the Mommy and Me Tea event Saturday on the eve of Mother's Day at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Palatine mom Jackie Ghantous smiles as her daughter, Peyton, 6, who takes a close look at the content of the sandwiches being served during the Mommy and Me Tea event on the eve of Mother's Day at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Victoria Joseph, 4, of Arlington Heights, adds sugar to the teacup of her mom, Maria, during the Mommy and Me Tea event on the eve of Mother's Day at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Julianne Smith, 11, of Arlington Heights, lets her mom, Jennifer, know she is ready to drink her tea after adding cream and sugar during the Mommy and Me Tea event Saturday celebrating Mother's Day weekend at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

On the eve of Mother's Day, the living room of the historic Banta House served as the setting for the Mommy and Me Tea event hosted by the Arlington Heights Historical Museum Saturday.

Tea, punch, and light sandwiches were served at the 1 1/2-hourlong event, which included coloring, a scavenger hunt and a tour of the house featuring the 1,000-piece Martha Mills doll collection on the second floor.

Jonathan Sebastian, experience facilitator at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum said Saturday's tea was one of a handful of similar events hosted by the museum throughout the year.

"We particularly like the environment, the ambience of this house, and with the open floor plan it lends itself to be able to do an event like this," Sebastian said. "It's a little bit of a different setting for families."

The Banta House, a two-story arts and crafts home, was built in 1908.

It was the first architect-designed home in Arlington Heights, Sebastian said.