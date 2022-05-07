Grayslake firefighters mourn former assistant chief

The Grayslake Fire Protection District is paying tribute to a former volunteer firefighter who rose through the ranks to become assistant chief.

Gene Hermon, who dedicated almost 25 years of service to the district from August 1963 to May 1986, died last week. He was 82.

"Gene was one of the first members of the Lake County Dive Team, which now consists of nearly 100 members from fire departments around Lake County. He was a well respected professional and will be missed," the fire district said in a Facebook post.

Hermon also was a part-time officer for the Lake County sheriff's marine unit.

When he wasn't wearing a firefighter's uniform, Hermon worked in the Rockenbach Chevrolet body shop for more than three decades and then for Lake County Grading until he retired, according to his obituary.

A visitation will be held at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E Belvidere Road, Grayslake, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A procession will leave at 1:30 p.m. on route to a burial service at Northshore Gardens of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grayslake Fire Protection District.