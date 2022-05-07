Fire from furnace motor forces Antioch apartment evacuation

Nobody was hurt in an Antioch apartment fire Saturday evening on the 200 block of Jonanna Court.

The Antioch Fire Department said it responded to the fire at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. A furnace motor burned out, the department said, and the fire was contained to one apartment.

Smoke spread throughout the entire building, so all the residents were evacuated.

Three other area fire departments assisted.