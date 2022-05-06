Rain cancels day one of Round Lake Beach carnival

Rain has canceled what was to be the first of the six-day, two-weekend carnival hosted by the Round Lake Beach Emergency Management Agency. The carnival will go on this Saturday and Sunday and resume as planned next Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. The carnival will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Carnival attractions will be operated by Skinner's Amusements, a McHenry County based company which has been around since 1910. The Round Lake Beach Emergency Management Agency is a volunteer group that offers assistance to local police departments and provides training to residents interested in emergency preparedness.