More counties showing medium COVID-19 transmission rate
The Chicago Department of Public Health is urging masking indoors in public and on transit to prevent spread of COVID-19 as cases spike, officials said Friday.
Fourteen Illinois counties, including Cook and the suburbs, are registering a medium level of COVID-19 transmissions, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.
A week ago, just DuPage and Lake were at medium with Cook, Kane, McHenry and Will counties at a low transmission rate.
"Remember that people can spread COVID for two days before they develop symptoms, so putting on a mask in public indoor settings is an easy way to help protect our city while we're at a medium COVID level," CDPH Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Friday.
Average case counts climbed by 24% in a week and hospitalizations rose at a lesser rate of 10%, IDPH data showed.
"The public should pay close attention to these rising community levels, but we would stress this not a cause for alarm," IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.
"People who are at risk of severe outcomes should exercise caution. And if someone does test positive, then they should consult with a health care provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available."
The seven-day average for cases was 4,376 Friday compared to 3,521 on April 29.
Average hospitalizations came to 745 Thursday in contrast with 676 April 28.
Illinois reported 7,709 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a level not seen since February, the IDPH said.
Deaths from the virus remain relatively stable with seven recorded, the same as the seven-day average.
Illinois hospitals were treating 808 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.
On Thursday, 19,768 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 14,163.
So far, 8,724,048 people have been fully vaccinated or 68.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.
Total cases statewide stand at 3,169,315 and 33,660 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.