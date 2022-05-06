More counties showing medium COVID-19 transmission rate

Average COVID-19 hospitalizations came to 745 Thursday in contrast with 676 April 28, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

The Chicago Department of Public Health is urging masking indoors in public and on transit to prevent spread of COVID-19 as cases spike, officials said Friday.

Fourteen Illinois counties, including Cook and the suburbs, are registering a medium level of COVID-19 transmissions, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.

A week ago, just DuPage and Lake were at medium with Cook, Kane, McHenry and Will counties at a low transmission rate.

"Remember that people can spread COVID for two days before they develop symptoms, so putting on a mask in public indoor settings is an easy way to help protect our city while we're at a medium COVID level," CDPH Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Friday.

Average case counts climbed by 24% in a week and hospitalizations rose at a lesser rate of 10%, IDPH data showed.

"The public should pay close attention to these rising community levels, but we would stress this not a cause for alarm," IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

"People who are at risk of severe outcomes should exercise caution. And if someone does test positive, then they should consult with a health care provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available."

The seven-day average for cases was 4,376 Friday compared to 3,521 on April 29.

Average hospitalizations came to 745 Thursday in contrast with 676 April 28.

Illinois reported 7,709 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a level not seen since February, the IDPH said.

Deaths from the virus remain relatively stable with seven recorded, the same as the seven-day average.

Illinois hospitals were treating 808 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

On Thursday, 19,768 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 14,163.

So far, 8,724,048 people have been fully vaccinated or 68.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,169,315 and 33,660 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.