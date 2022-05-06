Feder: WLS 890 AM taps Steve Cochran for morning fill-in

Steve Cochran, the veteran Chicago radio personality who's been off the air for two and half years, will be heard again in morning drive next week.

From 5:30 to 9 a.m. next Monday through Friday, Cochran will guest host on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM.

The morning slot has been open since early April when the station dropped Bruce St. James.

A fixture on Chicago radio since 1993, Cochran previously hosted mornings on Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM.

Bob Sirott replaced him when Cochran's contract was not renewed in December 2019.

Since he left WGN, Cochran has been hosting the twice-weekly podcast "Live From My Office."

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey WLS tied for 24th in mornings with a 1.1 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of 88,400.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.