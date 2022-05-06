Des Plaines man killed in I-90 crash
Updated 5/6/2022 8:26 PM
An 18-year-old Des Plaines man died early Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 near East River Road
Illinois State Police said the man, whose name hasn't been released, struck a stationary construction vehicle on the right shoulder just before 2 a.m. Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later, according to the news release.
