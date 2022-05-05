Teenager fatally shot near Des Plaines identified

The 14-year-old boy fatally shot Wednesday night near Des Plaines has been identified as Erick Alfaro, a resident of the Blackhawks Estates mobile home community where the shooting took place.

Cook County sheriff's police said the teen was struck at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, when multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV as he and another juvenile walked on the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Sheriff's police said Thursday there is no new information about the investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner's office, which released the teen's identity this morning, will conduct an autopsy later today.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896.