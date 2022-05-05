Residents critical of plan to would bring 300 apartments, 100 townhouses to Huntley

Lynd Living wants to build a development with 296 apartments and 94 townhouses in Huntley. Lynd appeared in front of the village board on April 28 to pitch a series of changes to the project. Courtesy of village of Huntley

Huntley residents continue to voice concern about a development that, if ultimately approved, would bring almost 400 apartments and townhouses to the village.

Last week, the village board reviewed and discussed changes made to the project since it was first proposed in February. There was no vote on the item.

The project has been criticized by residents who live near the site. They have cited concerns about traffic and noise.

In its current form, the project proposes a $125 million development with 296 apartments and 94 townhouses at the southwest corner of Charles H. Sass Parkway, previously Kreutzer Road, and Princeton Drive, according to village documents.

The development would occupy 45 acres, nine of which would be reserved for a prairie preserve on the west side of the site, next to one of the Del Webb Sun City neighborhoods, according to village documents.

Critiques of the project led the developer, San Antonio-based Lynd Living, to make some changes to the project, including adjustments to the entrances and sidewalk work.

Lynd is also reserving 5% of the apartments for those with no more than 80% of the median area income, according to village documents.

The expected rent for one-bedroom apartments starts at $1,350, according to the project's narrative submitted in February. A two-bedroom apartment would start at $1,900 and a three-bedroom at $2,350. The townhouses could rent for anywhere between $2,500 and $3,500 per month.

About 10 residents spoke at the meeting last week about the project, most of whom said they live in Sun City. Almost all who spoke were against the development.

Like several residents who spoke, Charlie French said he didn't think the project was consistent with the developments around the spot, which include Sun City, two assisted living facilities, a rehabilitation center, restaurants and retail shops.

"To say this is consistent is to ask us to not believe our eyes or the facts," French said.

Resident Sandy Deacon raised concerns about noise and traffic. She also gave trustees a petition signed by those in the area who were against the development.

"A lot of the residents in my neighborhood are really concerned about this," Deacon said. "We do not believe this is the correct place [for this development]."

Trustee Ronda Goldman levied a similar critique.

"The reality is the location you chose is a bad location," she said. "Advocating for the residents ... is not putting your apartment complex in that location."

For the project to move forward, the developer would need to submit an application to the village for a series of zoning and relief items. Those items would go through a public hearing with the village's plan commission before coming back to the village board for a final vote.