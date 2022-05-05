New Revelry 675 wedding and events venue bringing Hollywood to Batavia

Revelry 675, a new event venue in Batavia, is in a building that had previously been used by the Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Owner Shuki Moran will host a grand opening of Revelry 675, his new event venue in Batavia, on Friday night. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

In transforming a building that had previously been used by the Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 into a wedding and events venue, Shuki Moran said he wanted to bring Hollywood to the Fox Valley.

"My vision was always to do something very elegant and very sophisticated," said Moran, who owns Exceptional Events in St. Charles. "I came from Hollywood. That's where I started."

As such, Revelry 675 sports a sleek indoor black bar, white marble flooring, gold chandeliers and gold lighting fixtures. The grand opening of Revelry 675, which is located at 675 S. River St. in downtown Batavia, is set for Friday night.

Moran has worked with his share of celebrities over the years. For example, he planned Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's wedding at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles in 2014. The couple lives in St. Charles.

"When I was working on Jenny and Donnie's wedding, she wanted to make it phenomenal," he said. "I worked with Jenny for many years before in Los Angeles, so I knew her likes and dislikes."

He has already been getting compliments on the building's transformation, including from couples looking to book the venue.

"We started booking two months ago for weddings during the construction, and people kept coming up to me saying, 'Oh, wow, this is so beautiful,' " Moran said. "Every day we are getting bookings. The community is very, very supportive. I've been getting a lot of positive comments, and a lot of people want to come and look at it and check it out. So I'm very excited."

The building has an indoor capacity of 306 people. Revelry 675 has a 5,000 square foot reception area, a bridal suite, a groom suite and a full kitchen.

Revelry can also handle outdoor events. The building has a 1,200-square-foot patio and an expansive lawn.

Among those invited to Friday's grand opening are owners of other event venues in the Fox Valley.

"I invited all of them because I want to show that we can work together," Moran said. "If we work together, we can bring people from Chicago to the Fox Valley. That's my goal."

He is also looking to collaborate with other businesses in Batavia and put the city in the spotlight.

"I think it's a beautiful town, and I think there's a lot of potential there," Moran said.

More information about Revelry 675 is available on its Facebook page at facebook.com/Revelry675.