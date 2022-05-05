Griffin channels $25 million to Irvin campaign

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's campaign for governor received a second major influx of cash from Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin, state records showed Thursday.

The CEO of the hedge fund Citadel donated $25 million to Republican Irvin on Monday, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

It's the second time Griffin, who also supported former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017, has bolstered Irvin's war chest. In February, he contributed $20 million to the Aurora attorney.

Six Republican candidates are vying in the June 28 primary for governor and Irvin leads the pack in terms of cash at hand.

Other GOP contenders are state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, McHenry County businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, Max Solomon of Hazel Crest and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan from rural Petersburg.

The winner of the primary will face Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November. The wealthy Democrat and Hyatt hotel heir loaned his campaign $90 million in January.